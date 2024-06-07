BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.12 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

