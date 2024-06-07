Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings Sells 2,953 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $73.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

