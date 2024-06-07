Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price at $74.38

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

