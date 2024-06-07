Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $3,156.92

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,156.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $100,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $3,211.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,066.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,668.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,260.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

