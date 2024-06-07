Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price at $166.50

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.33.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferguson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferguson Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.