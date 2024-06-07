Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price at $166.50

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
FERG stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
