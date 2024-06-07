Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $30.37

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

