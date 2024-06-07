Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $104.80

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

