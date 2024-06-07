Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

