Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $249.73

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.73.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

MarketAxess stock opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 29.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $390,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

