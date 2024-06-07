Brokers Set Expectations for Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE SAP opened at C$27.95 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.28 and a 52-week high of C$35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.01. The firm has a market cap of C$11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

