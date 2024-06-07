Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RA opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,681.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

