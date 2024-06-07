Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $217,663,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 460,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $27,805,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

