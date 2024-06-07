BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYF opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.