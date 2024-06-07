C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Increases Dividend to €0.04 Per Share

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday.

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.