California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.01 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.