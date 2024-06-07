Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Get Cameco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. Cameco has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.