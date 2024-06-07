Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.