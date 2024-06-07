Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

