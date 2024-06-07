Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) versus Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Critical Review

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -192.95% -75.57% -57.68% Silicon Laboratories -16.36% -4.45% -3.77%

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $211.48 million 1.38 -$414.15 million ($2.05) -0.51 Silicon Laboratories $782.26 million 4.99 -$34.52 million ($3.31) -36.92

This table compares Canaan and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canaan and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

Canaan currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 308.65%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Canaan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

