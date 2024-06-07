Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $66,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Shares of CNI opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

