Capital International Investors Acquires 449,095 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,095 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.95% of Tronox worth $65,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Tronox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of TROX opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

