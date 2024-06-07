Capital International Investors Acquires 454,631 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

ARWR opened at $24.69 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.