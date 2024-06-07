Capital International Investors Acquires 50,429 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Genpact were worth $70,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE G opened at $33.26 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

