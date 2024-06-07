Capital International Investors Acquires 79,792 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in GMS were worth $50,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GMS alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in GMS by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.