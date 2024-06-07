Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 1,496,379 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,496,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,187,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $952,211.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,320. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

