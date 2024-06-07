Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 208,034 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
HCA opened at $336.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
