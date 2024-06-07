Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,672 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.18% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $41,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

