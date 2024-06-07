Capital International Investors Buys 400,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 821,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 114.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,634 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DV opened at $18.82 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

