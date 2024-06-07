Capital International Investors Cuts Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,299,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

