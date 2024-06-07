Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,523 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Cognex worth $34,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

