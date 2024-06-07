Capital International Investors Has $27.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,269,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.15% of Nokia Oyj worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.