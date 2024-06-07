Capital International Investors Has $50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 112.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,088 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $49,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

