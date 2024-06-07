Capital International Investors Increases Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,924 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 6.32% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $52,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 184,419 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 96.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 55,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 158,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOMA shares. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $825.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

