Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 863,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

