Capital International Investors Purchases 225,327 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $45,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 68,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 82.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.