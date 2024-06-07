Capital International Investors Purchases New Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

