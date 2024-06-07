Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.94% of Modine Manufacturing worth $60,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after buying an additional 596,177 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.