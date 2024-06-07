Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.