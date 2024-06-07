Capital International Investors Sells 138,895 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,895 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.62% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $50,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLK. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

OLK opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

