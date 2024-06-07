Capital International Investors Sells 710,626 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 710,626 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.66% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $32,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.