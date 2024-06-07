Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 666,478 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $49,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 239,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 63.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.