Capital Research Global Investors Acquires New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,842,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,981,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.96% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,433,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,467,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

