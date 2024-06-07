Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 978.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.45% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $96,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

AIT stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.34 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

