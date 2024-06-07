Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.66% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $109,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

