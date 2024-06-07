Capital Research Global Investors Buys 4,006 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $148,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

Cognex Stock Up 0.7 %

Cognex stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.