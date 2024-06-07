Capital Research Global Investors Buys Shares of 467,729 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 467,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.91% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 196,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

