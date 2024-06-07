Capital Research Global Investors Buys Shares of 764,193 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 764,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $19,874,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,844,000 after acquiring an additional 154,498 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 715,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 94.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 186,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $5,194,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

