Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,728 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.42% of SBA Communications worth $115,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.08 and its 200 day moving average is $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

