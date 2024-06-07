Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.19% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $119,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

