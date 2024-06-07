Capital Research Global Investors Has $52.70 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,337 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.72% of Comfort Systems USA worth $52,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,488 shares of company stock worth $2,445,914. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

